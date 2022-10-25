  1. Home
Pilot TV Podcast #209: The Devil’s Hour, SAS: Rogue Heroes, And The Bastard Son And The Devil Himself. With Guest Nadia Parkes

The Devil's Hour
by James Dyer |
Posted

The excellently titled witch drama The Bastard Son And The Devil Himself is on our watch list this week and star Nadia Parkes joins us to talk all things witchy, as well as turning rats into soup (sort of). Plus we catch up with See creator Steven Knight's latest show, SAS: Rogue Heroes, and discover that what goes bump in the night is actually Peter Capaldi in The Devil's Hour.

All that and the usual generous helping of TV ramblings as we catch up with all the latest episodes.

Listen to the episode in the player above, or on your podcast app of choice.

