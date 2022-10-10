Pilot TV Podcast #207: Shantaram, The Midnight Club, And The Ex-Wife. With Guests Sharon Horgan And Celine Buckens

It's the final episode of Apple's excellent Bad Sisters this week and co-creator/star Sharon Horgan stopped by the podcast to talk all about it with Boyd. Plus Celine Buckens, star of last year's Showtrial and this week's The Ex-Wife on Paramount+ also joins us for a lengthy natter.

All that and we head to India with Charlie Hunnam for Apple's adaptation of Shantaram, and tell some scary stories with Mike Flanagan in Netflix's The Midnight Club. Plus we get stuck into the pros and cons of true crime stories, and the correct etiquette for leaving podcast reviews (ideally accompanied by flowers and chocolate).