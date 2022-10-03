Pilot TV Podcast #206: The Bear, Wreck, And The Walk-In

The Bear there was. The Bear, The Bear. All black and brown and covered in hair. Well, not quite but The Bear is here in the UK at last nonetheless, landing this week on Disney+, and it was definitely worth the wait. We also head out on a murderous cruise (with murderous ducks) in BBC3's Wreck, and go on the hunt for Neo Nazis with Stephen Graham in ITV's The Walk-In.
All this and more dreadfully entitled ramblings as Boyd and James bicker about the mechanics of advance screener codenames. They're both dreadful.
