Pilot TV Podcast #205: The Old Man, Andor, And Inside Man. With Guests Jeff Bridges And Harry Lawtey

Yes, you read that right, the legend himself, Mr. Jeff Bridges is on the show this week to discuss everything from killing a man with his bear hands to pulling off a successful barre chord. Plus Boyd talks to Industry star Harry Lawtey about Industry series 2.

Meanwhile, the team check out Bridges' CIA credentials in The Old Man on Disney+, Diego Luna's rebel credentials in the latest Star Wars series, Andor, and Stanley Tucci's murder credentials when he plays a death row detective in BBC1's Inside Man.