Pilot TV Podcast #205: The Old Man, Andor, And Inside Man. With Guests Jeff Bridges And Harry Lawtey

The Old Man
by James Dyer |
Posted
People:
Jeff Bridges
Diego Luna
Stanley Tucci

Yes, you read that right, the legend himself, Mr. Jeff Bridges is on the show this week to discuss everything from killing a man with his bear hands to pulling off a successful barre chord. Plus Boyd talks to Industry star Harry Lawtey about Industry series 2.

Meanwhile, the team check out Bridges' CIA credentials in The Old Man on Disney+, Diego Luna's rebel credentials in the latest Star Wars series, Andor, and Stanley Tucci's murder credentials when he plays a death row detective in BBC1's Inside Man.

Listen to the episode in the player above, or on your podcast app of choice.

