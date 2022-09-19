Pilot TV Podcast #204: Crossfire, Karen Pirie, And Cunk On Earth. With Guest Emer Kenny

On this week's show we're investigating a cold case with Detective Karen Pirie in ITV's show of the same name, and creator Emer Kenny stops by the show to tell us all about it.

Meanwhile, we discover the year's most stressful new series when Keeley Hawes gets caught up in a holiday resort terrorist attack in BBC1's Crossfire, and we follow Diane Morgan as she steps back into the skin of Philomena Cunk in rockumentary series Cunk On Earth on BBC2. All that and we also find the time to chat all things Emmys #justiceforsaulgoodman