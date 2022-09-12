Pilot TV Podcast #203: Bloodlands, Am I Being Unreasonable?, And Vampire Academy. With Guest Ophelia Lovibond

Ophelia Lovibond joins us on this week's show to talk Minx and playing Carrie Symonds in the upcoming This England. Meanwhile, James, Boyd and Beth head back on the Norn Iron beat with James Nesbitt in Bloodlands season 2, pull some skeletons out of the closet with Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable?, and engaging in a little YA undead romance with Vampire Academy.

Plus we try out the new postbag feature, and the Dyer cut is released! (By which we mean the infamous karaoke video will be available on James' instagram – @jamescdyer – for the next 24 hours).