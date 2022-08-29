  1. Home
Pilot TV Podcast #201: The Capture, Ridley, and The Suspect

The Capture (BBC One)
James is away for this week's episode, taking a well-earned break after the live 200th show (which may have nearly killed him!)

However, fear not because Boyd, Beth and Kay are holding down the fort and exploring the reach of Big Brother (no, not that one) in BBC1's The Capture, cracking a murder with Ted Hastings (sort of) in Ridley on ITV, and seeing if there's foul play afoot beneath Aidan Turner's (magnificent) beard in The Suspect, also on ITV.

Listen to the episode in the player above, or on your podcast app of choice.

