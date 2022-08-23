Pilot TV Podcast #200 (LIVE): House Of The Dragon, She-Hulk, And See. With Guests Matt Berry, Corin Hardy, And Orli Shuka

We celebrated two hundred episodes of the podcast with an ALL DAY live event at Kings Place in London, featuring ten hours of content that all culminated in this big 200th show.

We kick off with Corin Hardy and Orli Shuka talking us through an explosive action clip from Gangs Of London series 2, followed by a chat with Matt Berry, who joined us to celebrate ten years of Toast Of London. Plus we got into Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon on Sky, and bickered about She-Hulk on Disney+.

And of course James couldn't let this milestone event go past without crowbarring the final season of See into the mix as well. There was chaos, there was carnage, there were audience questions, and returning Pilot legend Terri White was on hand to call James a bellend. What more could you possibly ask?