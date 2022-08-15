Pilot TV Podcast #199: Red Rose, Marriage, And Bad Sisters. With Guest Kevin Bacon

Pilot TV is officially one degree of Kevin Bacon as of this week as the City On A Hill star joins us to talk about the new season of that show. Plus James, Boyd and Kay get into the viability of slow-burn shows in this era of peak TV, go round 2 over The Sandman, and catch up on the penultimate episode of Better Call Saul (no spoilers).
Elsewhere, we review Sharon Horgan's new show on Apple, Bad Sisters, contemporary app-based horror series Red Rose on BBC3, and Nicola Walker and Sean Bean's incredibly affecting Marriage on BBC1. And there's still time to book tickets to our live 200th show on the 21st!
