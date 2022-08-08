  1. Home
  2. TV Series
  3. News

Pilot TV Podcast #198: The Sandman, Five Days At Memorial, And A League Of Their Own. With Guests Tom Sturridge And Vivienne Acheampong

Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong The Sandman
by James Dyer |
Posted
People:
Tom Sturridge
Neil Gaiman

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge and Vivienne Acheampong join us on the show this week to dream a little dream of Netflix's Neil Gaiman adaptation with Helen O'Hara. Plus we take a look at Apple's hurricane Katrina thriller, Five Days At Memorial, and nineties movie spin-off A League Of Their Own on Prime Video.

Elsewhere, there's a quick, spoiler-free confab about the state of Better Call Saul and Boyd and James square off for Breedersgate part 2, only this time it's all about the Lord of Dreams.

BOOK TICKETS FOR OUR LIVE 200th EPISODE ON 21 AUGUST HERE

Listen to the episode in the player above, or on your podcast app of choice.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us