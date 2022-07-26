Pilot TV Podcast #196: Surface, Under The Banner Of Heaven, And From

This week's show sees us solving a double murder alongside Andrew Garfield in Under The Banner Of Heaven on Disney+, searching for answers with an amnesiac Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Surface on Apple TV+, and finally getting to find out what's going down in From, the creepy supernatural horror that kicks off the launch of Sky Sci-Fi, formerly Syfy, formerly The Sci-Fi channel. Confused? So are we.
Plus we examine the films that really should have been able to luxuriate over a television runtime.
Listen to the episode in the player above, or on your podcast app of choice.