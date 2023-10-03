Peter Capaldi’s A Detective Investigating A Cold Case In New Apple Series Criminal Record

Since hanging up his TARDIS key following his run in Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi's biggest telly role has been in the darkly hewed The Devil's Hour. For new Apple TV+ series Criminal Record, he's digging into darkness again, this time on the lawman side of things.

Criminal Record, created by Paul Rutman, is set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case — one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy. The series touched on the issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarised Britain. Capaldi stars as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, alongside Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker.