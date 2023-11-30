Criminal Record: Peter Capaldi Digs Into An Old Case In Apple TV+ Crime Thriller

Peter Capaldi as a grizzled detective called to duty, digging into a frosty cold case? Yes, we'd like to see it. And thankfully, we can – he'll be back on our screens in a little more than a month via new Apple TV+ thriller series Criminal Record, starring alongside The Good Fight and Stay Close star Cush Jumbo in the tale of an old investigation that's churned up when new information comes to light. The show has its first trailer online and you can watch it below.

Criminal Record, created by Paul Rutman, is described as "a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London" – here's the official synopsis: "An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy." Capaldi stars as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, with Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker.