Percy Jackson Renewed For Season 2 At Disney+

While Disney has been on something of a cancellation spree of late with its live-action, family friendly shows (RIP Doogie Kamealoha, MD, Big Shot and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), there is at least good news if you were a fan of the series adaptation of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson And The Olympians books. Based on the viewing figures, plenty of people were, and the company has handed down a season 2 renewal from its corporate Mount Olympus (Mouse Olympus? We'll see ourselves out quietly).

Yes, the impressive viewing figures (110 million hours streamed to date, according to Disney's internal calculations), critical praise and buzzy weekly releases have lead to a bona fide hit on the streaming service, and on that the company itself produces, which makes it even more attractive.

There's also the factor of righting the wrongs of the two movies, which never quite seemed to capture the magic of Riordan's published works. The show, which stars The Adam Project's Walker Scobell as Percy alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, brings to screens Riordan's version of Greek myths, with Season 1 tackling The Lightning Thief (Book 1) and Season 2 diving into book 2, Percy Jackson And The Sea Of Monsters.

"I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+!" says Riordan, who unlike the films was involved in actually bringing the series to life. "Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!"