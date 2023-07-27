Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Trailer Sees Meryl Streep Enter The Arconia

by Jordan King |

This article contains Only Murders In The Building Season 2 spoilers.

Mamma mia – here we go again! Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez’ trio of true-crime podcasters are back at the Arconia for another series of amateur sleuthing in the third season of Disney+’s Only Murders In The Building – and this time, 21-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep is getting in on the action. Check out the trailer below:

Having solved the murder of Bunny Fogler, Season 2 of Only Murders In The Building climaxed with a flash-forward to one year later and the opening night of Oliver’s (Short) new Broadway play. Disaster struck, however, when Charles’ (Martin) co-lead Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) dramatically died on stage, gasping for breath. The first trailer for the new series promises we’ll see everything before and after Ben’s death – as it turns out, there was a lot of tension bubbling among the cast of Oliver’s play. Quelle surprise!

The key to the drama this time looks to be Meryl Streep’s Loretta, an eccentric actress whose table-read Rendition of Oliver’s play led Ben to say, and we quote, “She’s a stinkerooney - give her the boot!” But with our attention also being drawn to Ashley Park’s ‘TikTok addicted starlet’ Kimber, who may have seen viral potential in a killing, suspects are already mounting up. Elsewhere, Mabel’s (Gomez) love life perks up with the arrival of Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, who we see starting his own investigation into Ben’s death alongside Mabel.