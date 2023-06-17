One Piece Trailer Unveils Netflix’s Anime Series Adaptation

Manga continues to be a rich source of stories for Netflix and others to plumb, and the streaming service scored the rights to the best-selling title of all time — One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The new live-action adaptation is sailing in soon and the teaser is online following its debut at the TUDUM event today.

The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, where he explores the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar make up the rest of his crew for the show, which is being brought to life this time by showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens.