One Piece Season 2 Confirmed At Netflix

Attention, Straw Hat Grand Fleet! We come bearing good news – Netflix have confirmed that live-action manga and anime adaptation One Piece has been renewed for a second season on the streaming service. It’s not surprising, given that the show has been dominating the Netflix charts since it premiered, and fans of the original material have praised how well the series has been translated to the small screen.

The series stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, a young, stretch-superpowered pirate who assembles a crew to help him search the Blue Sea for the mythical One Piece treasure in order for him to become King of the Pirates. Other cast members include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. With mountains of material to draw from going forward, the show’s creators told Deadline earlier this week that they have hopes for up to 12 seasons, and easily have enough for six – so perhaps this news is a positive sign towards that becoming a reality.