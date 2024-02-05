Noel Fielding Wants To Change The Robbery Game In The Trailer For The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin

If you, like us, were saddened to hear that Our Flag Means Death won't return for a third season, then here's something to cheer the heart of anyone looking for a new hapless-numpty-looks-to-kick-start-a-life-of-crime comedy. Yes, that is actual The Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding (perhaps more widely known these days for hosting the Bake-Off) in new comedy drama series The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin heading our way via Apple TV+. Take a look at the trailer…

The show, sees Fielding as Turpin who, according to the official synopsis, "Sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker."

The cast for the new series also features Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Duayne Boachie, Tamsin Greig, Asim Chaudhry, Dolly Wells, Joe Wilkinson, Mark Heap, Geoff McGivern, Michael Fielding, Samuel Leakey and Kiri Flaherty.