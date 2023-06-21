Nine Perfect Strangers Adding Murray Bartlett, Dolly De Leon And More For Season 2

Liane Moriarty adaptation Nine Perfect Strangers was a success for Hulu in the US (and Amazon here), so while it appeared to be a one-and-done limited series in 2021, it's going the White Lotus route and will spawn a season 2. And talking of Lotus, Murray Bartlett is among those making deals to co-star alongside a returning Nicole Kidman.

You might recall that Strangers' first season saw a group of city-dwellers with considerable emotional baggage travel to a wellness retreat at the secluded Tranquilla House in California. Under guru Masha’s (Kidman) regime, the strangers embark on what they believe is an experimental path towards self-improvement. It soon becomes clear, however, that they’ve been chosen for another reason.

With David E. Kelley back running the writers' room, the new season will follow the basic path of the first season, except this time set in the Swiss Alps.