New Look At Kenneth Branagh As Boris Johnson In The Latest This England Teaser

He's rapidly heading for the exit now being ousted, but attention is still on Boris Johnson, the thatched-haired, rambling-speech-loving Prime Minister. And with Kenneth Branagh playing the man in a new Sky Atlantic drama, we have a fresh trailer for the show.

The miniseries chronicles a chunk of Johnson's first term as PM, including his early hospitalization with coronavirus and the increasingly criticised response as cases – then deaths – began to soar in Britain.

Ophelia Lovibond plays Johnson’s wife, Carrie Symonds, while Simon Paisley Day plays Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s Chief Advisor.

Michael Winterbottom shared the directing workload with Julian Jarrold, and wrote the series alongside Kieron Quirke.