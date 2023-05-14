New Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer Reveals Episode Titles

We've had some glimpses at the 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials that are due this autumn, featuring the return of David Tennant (this time as the 14th Doctor, bridging between) Jodie Whittaker and Ncuti Gatwa), Catherine Tate as Donna Noble and Russell T. Davies, who is back to run the show for the first time since 2010. Now here's the first (if short) proper trailer, which offers up the names of the titles.

Those titles in question? The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle. We also get a look at Neil Patrick Harris' new villain and plenty of alien creatures. And, of course, hints at the big threat in play this time.