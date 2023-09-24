New Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials Trailer Has Donna Noble In Danger

This autumn certainly promises to be an exciting one for Doctor Who fans, particularly if your favourite era was David Tennant's Tenth Doctor running around with the opinionated Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). They're both back — albeit with Tennant this time as the 14th Doctor. Check out the new trailer.

From the evidence of this, it's clear that the budget boost from the Beeb's deal with Disney+ means a significant upgrade in what returning showrunner Russell T. Davies can achieve, particularly when it comes to action and effects.

As for the new villain, played by Neil Patrick Harris, it turns out he's not as new as we thought, since he's a version of the Toymaker, all-powerful enemy last seen in 1966.

But knowing Davies, we can also expect plenty of witty dialogue and a few shocks along the way. As the man himself is quoted as saying, this "is just the start, as the fever starts to burn. We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!"