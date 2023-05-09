Never Have I Ever Season 4 Trailer: Get Ready For The Final Episodes

For three seasons now, Never Have I Ever has been providing warm, witty (and McEnroe-y) entertainment, charting the highs and lows of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates high school, family and her ever-shifting love life. The fourth season will be the series' swan song, so get ready to say goodbye with the new trailer.

Season 4 follows Devi as Senior Year kicks off. She's finally lost her virginity (to rival/friend Ben Gross, played by Jaren Lewison) and is preparing to go to college – assuming she gets accepted, of course!

Around her, her friends and schoolmates, mother and cousin are all dealing with their own situations, from relationships to educational worries.