Neve Campbell On For New Detective Drama Avalon

The show, which has a straight-to-series order from US network ABC, follows Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office on the titular city on Catalina Island, off the coast of LA. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island.

Somewhat inscrutable, Nic isn’t easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals. Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her banished to Catalina’s biggest city, Avalon. It’s a gig no career-driven LA cop wants, but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined.

It's adapted from Connelly's short story and Kelley wrote the pilot for the show.