Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series – First Look Revealed

As part of Netflix's TUDUM event, some of the young cast from the company's live-action adaptation of the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. You can check out the teaser video below…

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can "bend" one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang (Gordon Cormier) is the "Avatar", the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation.

With his new companions Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko (Daniel Dae Kim), who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.