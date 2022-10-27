Netflix Picks Up Girls5eva From Peacock

Netflix is pulling a Cobra Kai again, nabbing a series that had been cancelled elsewhere – in this case, the Tina Fey- produced comedy series Girls5eva on Peacock – and setting it up for a new season while taking rights to existing episodes.

Girls5eva, in case you haven't seen it (but you should – it's a lot of comic fun in the vein of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ‘90s who reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Created and run by Meredith Scardino, the show stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps as the four surviving members of the group.

"Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire," say Scardino and the producers in a statement.

No word yet on when the new season will debut, but we'd expect it next year. And that gives you time to catch up with the other episodes, so what are you waiting five?

