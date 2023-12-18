Netflix Developing Wednesday Spin-Off For Uncle Fester

Given that the first season of Wednesday was among Netflix's biggest hits last year — and became a pop cultural phenomenon even beyond that — it's hardly shocking that the company would be looking at potential spin-offs. And the first could end up focused on Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester.

While Bloomberg, which first reported news of the spin-off, cautions that it's very early days and there is no official order just yet, it's not outrageous to assume that Fester, who pops up later in the first season and ends up helping his niece, could be the focus of his own show.

Wednesday, of course, dialed in on the eldest Addams family child (Jenna Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy and attempts to hone her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very much dreaded peer-to-peer relationships.