Mythic Quest: It’s War In The Trailer For Season 3

Mythic Quest has been one of the consistently entertaining comedies put out by Apple TV+, and the new season will be with us in a month. Check out the usual madness in the new trailer…

In Season 3, as Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana (Imani Hakim) is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering.

Back at Mythic Quest, David (David Hornsby) settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo (Jessie Ennis) returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion.

At Berkeley, Rachel (Ashly Burch) struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad (Dani Pudi) tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Season 3, as mentioned above, launches with the first two episodes on 11 November, with a new episode dropping weekly after that.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!