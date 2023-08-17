Monsterverse Series Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Debuts First Look At Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell And More

Following on from casting announcements and a teasing image of a giant beastly footprint, we now have both the official title for Legendary and Apple TV+'s Monsterverse series: Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters and the first look at some of the cast including Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai and Mr G. Zilla.

Set in the same universe as the Legendary/Warner Bros. monster movies such as Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla Vs. Kong, Monarch will span three generations and explore our complicated dealings with the massive kaiju creatures.

Developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction (with WandaVision's Matt Shakman handling directing duties on the first two episodes), the series has an official synopsis: "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt and Wyatt Russell in two different time periods), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows…"

Gallery Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters First Look 1 of 3 Monarch_Legacy_of_Monsters_Photo_010301 Kurt Russell in Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters 2 of 3 Monarch_Legacy_of_Monsters_Photo_010101 Wyatt Russell in Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters 3 of 3 Monarch_Legacy_of_Monsters_Photo_010201 Anna Sawai in Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters

The cast for this one also includes Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.