Miriam Margolyes Joins Doctor Who

Just when you thought Russell T. Davies was finished adding new faces (or in this case, veteran voices) to the cast of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials, word arrives that Miriam Margolyes is lending her joyful tones to the character known as The Meep.

The big-eyed alien creature, who originates in Who comic book series The Star Beast, will appear in at least one of the special episodes, which feature David Tennant as the 14th Doctor alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

"I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died," says Margolyes in a statement. "With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy."