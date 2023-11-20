Michael Sheen And Ruth Wilson Starring In A Very Royal Scandal

Michael Sheen has, in different points of his career, made a speciality of playing real people. He's been Tony Blair, David Frost and Brian Clough among others. He's adding the disgraced Prince Andrew to his collection with Amazon's new miniseries A Very Royal Scandal, which will follow the events leading up to portraying, the Prince's interview with journalist Emily Maitlis. And with the show set to focus more on Maitlis than Andrew, Ruth Wilson is aboard to play her.

The series is, according to its official description, detailing "Emily Maitlis’ professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew."

Tackled about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and his involvement with a huge sex scandal that affected underage girls, it's a sweaty how-not-to be an interviewee. You can see the original interview here.