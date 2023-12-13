Marvel’s What If…? Releases Christmas-Themed New Teaser

Christmas, as Hans Gruber once proclaimed, is a time for miracles. Marvel could certainly use some of that magic given the year it has had. Animated multiverse series What If…? is back later this month and a new festive-themed teaser is here to remind us of that fact. Take a look:

Narrated once more by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) and featuring a variety of MCU movie and TV stars reprising their roles (plus a few replacements, one or two of whom are noticeable) for some intriguing looking new twists on established Marvel continuity.

So if you were wondering what pleasures the new season might have to deliver, you'll have more of a clue.

And given the 22 December launch (the nine episodes of the new season will roll out across nine consecutive days this festive season), this "12 Days Of Christmas"-flavoured teaser certainly has plenty of fun to offer.