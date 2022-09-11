Marvel’s Werewolf By Night Trailer Offers Retro Chills

Marvel's Halloween special Werewolf By Night has been mostly cloaked in mystery and darkness so far. But director (and slightly well known composer) Michael Giacchino showed up to introduce stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly, and to present a fantastically styled, retro horror trailer for the one-off. Find it lurking below.

While a lot of the plot remains a mystery, we have some confirmation than Bernal is playing Jack Russell, a character torn from the pages of Marvel who transforms into a, well, you can figure that bit out.

The premise of the piece appears to be a gathering of monsters hunters who learn that one of their number is more creature than the others. Cue terror!

