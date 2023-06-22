Marvel To Launch What If…? Novel Series With A Loki And Valkyrie Story

by Empire |

Not content with spinning the Marvel Cinematic Universe off into the realms of TV, Marvel is now adding to one particular series, animated multiverse tale What If…? with a set of novels. The first to emerge will be one featuring everyone's favourite trickster god, Loki.

Written by Madeleine Roux, the first tome, What If…? Loki Was Worthy: A Loki And Valkyrie Story, the story sees Loki changing the events of Thor and leading to the death of his brother. The resulting changes see the Avengers' story greatly altered and Loki banished to Earth. But a chance for redemption offers itself.

That book will hit shelves on 12 March next year, followed by What If…? Wanda Maximoff And Peter Parker Were Siblings by Seanan McGuire in July and then What If…? Marc Spector Was A Host To Venom by Mike Chen in October.