Martin Scorsese To Produce And Direct A Gangs Of New York TV Series

In 2002, Martin Scorsese directed Gangs Of New York. The drama starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz and scored 10 Oscar nominations. And now, because it appears to be the way of all things, the original book is being turned into a TV series, which Scorsese will help to launch by executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Herbert Asbury’s 1927 non-fiction tome The Gangs Of New York was adapted by Jay Cocks, Steven Zaillian and Kenneth Lonergan into the movie, which chronicled DiCaprio's Amsterdam Vallon returning to the Five Points area of New York City seeking revenge against Bill the Butcher (Day-Lewis), his father's killer.

This new small-screen version is spearheaded by Miramax TV and Brett C. Leonard, who is one of the executive producers on Apple TV+'s Shantaram. It'll be a completely new take with different characters from the film.

This isn't the first time Scorsese was involved in a Gangs TV series – a version touted in 2013 planned to follow Gangs from other cities as well as the Big Apple.

Whether this one makes it out of the development rumble remains to be seen…

