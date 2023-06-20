Mark Ruffalo And Hugh Laurie Star In Trailer For War Series All The Light We Cannot See

Not content with producing approximately half the movies and TV series around (including Stranger Things), Shawn Levy has another project for Netflix – limited series drama All The Light We Cannot See. The first teaser trailer for the series, which boats the talents of Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie among others, arrived during the company's TUDUM event. Take a look…

Based on Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel of the same name, the four-part series takes us back in time to German-occupied Paris.

The coming-of-age story follows French teenager named Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) who is blind and connects with Werner (Louis Hofmann), a German orphan, through radio frequencies. As Marie-Laure and her father (Ruffalo) flee Paris to her uncle’s (Laurie) house in Saint-Malo, the two strangers’ paths intertwine.