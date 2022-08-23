LOTR: The Rings Of Power’s Final Trailer Shows Off Giant Battles And Epic Scale

With House Of The Dragon proving to be a big success for HBO so far, shots (well, arrows and such) have been fired in the Fantasy Adaptation Wars. And given its huge investment in The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Amazon naturally wants to ensure that it grabs as many eyeballs as possible to this latest giant-scale adventure. Which means that, with a little over a week left before the series kicks off on Prime Video, it's time for a new trailer, full of battles and sweeping vistas.

If you're one of the three people who have been living in a Hobbit hole and don't know what this is about, here's the synopsis: thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings (and their movie adaptations), The Rings Of Power will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

One of the focal characters both here and in the show is Morfydd Clark' younger version of Galadriel (Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's films), who here is more of headstrong warrior convinced that Sauron has not been entirely vanquished. Against her people's wishes, she launches a brand new fight – but will find help among the other races.