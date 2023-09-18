Loki Season 2 Is About The Character ‘Understanding Himself,’ Says Tom Hiddleston In New Featurette

We are less than a month away from new Loki, and the news has just broken that it'll follow the Ahsoka release model, dropping new episodes at 6:00pm Pacific Time (AKA 2:00am in the UK) on Thursday 5 October, one day earlier than planned. And there's also a new behind-the-scenes featurette offering a look at Tom Hiddleston and the gang.

Shot while the show was in production (and therefore getting around the cast and writers' restriction from promoting it during the strikes), the new featurette has Hiddleston, show boss Michael Waldron, co-star

Sophia Di Martino and new recruit Ke Huy Quan talking up what we can expect this year.

Following on from the first season's big reveal of Kang variant He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors, noticeably absent here given the legal issues in his personal life, but still part of the show as another Kang) and Loki being stuck separate from his friends such as Owen Wilson's Mobius, the new run will see our favourite anti-hero grappling with loyalty to those he now sees as family.

And, as the footage promises, there will still be a lot of jumping around in time and different realities.