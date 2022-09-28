Lisa Kudrow Starring In Taika Waititi’s Time Bandits Series

While we have no strict character descriptions yet, we know that Kudrow is playing Penelope, Kal-El Tuck is Kevin, Charlyne Yi has the role of Judy, Tadhg Murphy plays Alto, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva will be Widgit, Rune Temte appears as Bittelig, Kiera Thompson's playing Saffron and Waititi regular Rachel House is on as Fianna.

The writer/director has a familiar collaborator for this one – he co-wrote the pilot with Jemaine Clement, while Iain Morris and Garrett Basch are fellow executive producers. Waititi will direct the first two episodes.

Terry Gilliam's 1981 movie follows the time-traveling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet. They are former workers of the Supreme Being (Ralph Richardson) who have stolen a map that charts all the holes in the space-time fabric, using it to hop from one historical era to the next in order to steal riches. Throughout the movie, they meet various historical and fictional characters, including Napoleon Bonaparte (Ian Holm) and Robin Hood (John Cleese), while the Supreme Being simultaneously tries to catch up to them and retrieve the map.

In keeping with that concept, the new show has the following premise: “a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd (Tuck)."

