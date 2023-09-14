Lessons In Chemistry Trailer Sees Brie Larson Go From Scientist To Cooking Show Host

Having beaten the Mad Titan Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and joined the family to take on Jason Momoa’s dastardly Dante in Fast X, Brie Larson faces her greatest foe yet in Apple TV’s upcoming limited series Lessons In Chemistry - the patriarchy! Check out the first trailer for the show below.

Set in 1950s America, the show – adapted from Bonnie Gamus’ bestselling book – centres around Elizabeth Zott (Larson), a brilliant scientist who finds herself fired from her lab when a board of men in suits get spooked by the idea that “a pretty lab tech” may be on the verge of a major scientific breakthrough. Heaven forbid! But, as Zott narrates in the trailer, in life, “the only constant variable is the unexpected”. And so, when the down-on-her-luck dreamer is presented with the chance to host her own primetime cookery show, Supper At Six, Zott sees the gig as an opportunity to educate America’s women – and men – on far more than the fine art of julienning carrots. “I stand proudly with the overlooked workhorse of the kitchen – women and potatoes,” she quips as the nation’s ears prick up to pay attention, sparking a living-room revolution.

Elsewhere in the trailer, which makes stellar anachronistic use of Harry Styles ballad ‘Sign Of The Times’ while showing off the show’s eye-catching retro aesthetic, we see the simultaneous scope and intimacy of the story being told. Parallels are drawn between Zott’s feminist activism and the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement, whilst elsewhere we see Zott trying to keep her head above water at home too.

Boasting an impressive ensemble including Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann, as well as a terrific showrunner in the form of WeCrashed and Little America’s Emmy-nominated Lee Eisenberg, this one has all the right elements to make a real recipe for success.