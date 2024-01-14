Laurence Fishburne Joins The Witcher As Regis

Fans may still be mourning the fact that Henry Cavill shed Geralt of Rivia's long locks and weapons skill, leaving the central character of The Witcher in the hands of Liam Hemsworth for Season 4. They can take some comfort in the addition of a genre stalwart for the new episodes, as Laurence Fishburne to the cast.

Fishburne joins as Regis, a fan favourite from the Witcher books and games. Introduced in Andrzej Sapkowski's novel Baptism Of Fire, is a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey. Says the actor: "I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher."

He joins Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey in the show, which will return to production this Spring. And Geralt and co. could use the help: after the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.