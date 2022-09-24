Minnie Driver Joins The Witcher: Blood Origin

We've been slowly but surely learning more about the third season of The Witcher, with the likes of Robbie Amell, Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin joining Henry Cavill in the new episodes. But the TUDUM events for the show and its prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin were mostly limited to behind-the-scenes peeks and news that Minnie Driver is joining Blood Origin.

That prequel series is set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher. It tells a story lost to time – one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them. Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Driver's character is a Seanchai, a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the ability to travel between time and worlds - which means she can connect the two series.

That show will arrive on Netflix 25 December, so Merry Witchmas!