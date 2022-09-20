Kumail Nanjiani Is In A Dangerous Business For The Welcome To Chippendales Trailer

It's been quite the year for based-on-truth miniseries, with Pam & Tommy making waves. Sharing creative DNA in the shape of show-runner Robert Siegel is Welcome To Chippendales, which stars Kumail Nanjiani, and has a trailer online.

Nanjiani here plays Somen "Steve" Banerjee, a man who immigrated from India to Playa del Rey in California in search of a better life. The entrepreneur strikes gold by turning a seedy bar into a must-visit nighttime attraction, and could have lived happily ever after if, you know, he hadn’t plotted to kill all his associates.

As the trailer underscores, Banerjee will let nothing get in the way of abandoning the life of luxury he achieved… and that will be his downfall.