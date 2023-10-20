Kit Harington And Mark Gatiss Teaming Up For BBC Christmas Ghost Story Lot No.249

Winter is Coming! And with it, a chill(er). Yes folks, it’s that time of the year again where the BBC reveals its Christmas ghost story, and their latest is set to star none other than Jon Snow himself, Mr Kit Harington. As reported by THR, the Game Of Thrones actor will be reuniting with fellow Throne alum and A Ghost Story For Christmas veteran Mark Gatiss on Lot No. 249, an adaptation of the classic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle short story.

Written and directed by Gatiss, who has previous adapting Doyle’s work having co-created the Beeb’s wildly popular Sherlock series, Lot No. 249 will see Harington featuring alongside The Great’s Freddie Fox. Per the official synopsis for the televised ghost story, the plot here revolves around “a group of Oxford students, one of whom undertakes research into the secrets of Ancient Egypt, which become the talk of the college.” Continuing, it teases the story’s supernatural animus; “Can these experiments truly breathe life to the horrifying bag of bones which is the mysterious Lot. No 249?” Spooky, eh?