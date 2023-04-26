Keira Knightley Starring In Black Doves

The new show hails from Giri/Haji and The Lazarus Project showrunner Joe Barton , and the drama will see Knightley as Helen, a woman with a secret identity who embarks on a passionate affair.

When her lover falls victim to London’s shadowy underworld, Helen’s employers send an old friend, Sam, to protect her. The two of them soon embark on a high octane adventure set against a backdrop of diplomatic tension and Christmas.

This is just one of a slew of new projects announced by the streaming service for production in the UK; other titles including Department Q, an adaptation of a Danish novel series of the same name by Jussi Adler-Olsen, which and tells the story of an Edinburgh detective on the hot pursuit of a cold case. It comes from The Crown producers Left Bank, so you know it'll look premium. There's also a Bank Of Dave sequel in the works.