Keanu Reeves Starring In The Devil In The White City

In January, it looked like Keanu Reeves was ready to help lead the adaptation of Erik Larson's non-fiction novel The Devil In The White City out of cinematic development hell and into the paradise of streaming TV series. According to Deadline, that's now official, as he's aboard to play one of the main roles.

Larson’s scrupulously researched and endlessly compelling tome chronicles two men: Daniel H. Burnham (Reeves), a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to mark his mark on the world, and serial killer Dr H. H. Holmes, who might not have gained the infamy of Jack the Ripper, but is alleged to have killed a slew of people around the time of the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been chasing this one for years, grabbing the rights when they became freshly available in 2010 and looking to make a movie based on the book with Martin Scorsese directing. Even that powerhouse combo couldn't quite get the job done, but they stayed aboard as producers when the project moved to Hulu.