Kate Winslet Rules In The Trailer For New Dark Satire The Regime

We're more used to seeing Kate Winslet play plucky, hard-bitten characters who must struggle with what life dumps upon them. So it's somewhat refreshing to see her unleash a much steelier, dangerous type upon a fictional world. She's very much in charge (for how long remains to be seen) in new satire The Regime, which comes to Sky next year. See the latest trailer…

Created by The Menu co-writer and Succession veteran Will Tracy, The Regime sees Winslet as the Chancellor of a European country. With the help of her right-hand man (Matthias Schoenaerts' loyal soldier) she is attempting to secure her power while things begin to unravel around her. Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant are also in the cast, which just adds to its appeal.