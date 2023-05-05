Jonathan Groff Joins Doctor Who In ‘Key’ Role

Doctor Who has been known for attracting good guest stars in the past, but the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner and the big budget boost via investment from Disney+ (which will carry the series outside the UK starting this year), it's taking another leap. Jonathan Groff, known for stage and screen work including Glee, Frozen and Mindhunter, is on to play a mystery role.

He'll first show up during Ncuti Gatwa's initial run as the 15th incarnation of the Doctor (following the special episodes featuring the return of David Tennant, this time as the 14th Doc). The Beeb isn't saying exactly how he fits in, only that he "hops aboard the TARDIS" pointing to going travelling with the Doctor and Ruby (played by Millie Gibson).

Says Groff: "I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!"

Davies also seems excited: "This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!"