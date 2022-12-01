John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan Is On The Run In Season 3 Trailer

Between his stints in charge of A Quiet Place, John Krasinski has been going to a Loud Place – one packed with gunshots, running, and yelling. That tends to be the milieu of Jack Ryan, the Amazon Prime Video series adaptation of Tom Clancy’s acclaimed books in which he plays the title role, getting the formerly-bookish CIA analyst out into the field when deadly threats arise. Now, Krasinski is back as Ryan for Season 3 – and he’s in trouble, because now the gun-toting agents are running at him. Check out the trailer:

It’s no wonder Prime Video’s take on Jack Ryan has been such a hit – taking the well-known property (previously adapted into movies like The Hunt For Red October, Patriot Games and the like) and giving it room to breathe in multi-episode form, with a sizable budget to boot. And it helps having someone as charismatic as Krasinski in the lead role. Joining him in Season 3 are the likes of James Cosmo, Peter Guinness and Michael Peña – whose Domingo ‘Ding’ Chavez is currently being lined up for a bigger role in Season 4, as well as his own spin-off.