John Boyega Starring In The Book Of Eli Prequel Series

Back in 2010, The Book Of Eli saw Denzel Washington's title character journey across a post-apocalyptic America, dishing out rough justice on cinema screens. Assuming a new prequel series comes together, it'll be John Boyega playing an earlier version of the character.

Deadline reports that the film's writer Gary Whitta has put together the new project alongside directors the Hughes brothers for Alcon Entertainment.

The film's story takes place 30 years after a nuclear catastrophe caused an ecocide. It revolves around Eli, a nomad who fights his way across a ravaged, post-apocalyptic America while protecting a sacred book that holds the secrets to humanity’s salvation.